A new app for farmers using augmented reality and 3-D mapping has been unveiled.

Digital entrepeneur Tim Gentle, speaking at last week's SmartBeef conference in Dalby, showed off his newest app FarmAR for the first time.

Having previously released FarmVR- a farming virtual reality app, he's taken it one step further to use augmented reality technology.

The new app, being built by Think Digital, will allow producers to pull up 3-D property maps, place digital objects on it and overlay it with satellite data and information such as gate and water sensors.

Mr Gentle said while it's being developed on mobile, the aim is for FarmAR to eventually be used with wearable technology.



"Your investors, your managers, your staff could maybe have a morning meeting where you bring up your property on the table," he said.



Mr Gentle said the technology could also be used in conjunction with catalogs to virtually display machinery.

The story New app becomes reality for farmers first appeared on Queensland Country Life.