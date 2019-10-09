Four planes, four tyres explode: Qantas investigates

Qantas has launched an investigation after four planes in their Q400 Dash-8 fleet had tyres burst in the space of four weeks.

This includes a Q400 plane that burst a tyre while landing in Cloncurry airport just a few weeks ago.

Qantas has now confirmed that an investigation has began following multiple tyre bursts.



In the Cloncurry case a Q400 suffered a split tyre on landing.

"Each landing gear on the Q400 is fitted with two wheels and the other tyre remained in working order," a Qantas spokesperson said at the time.



The next case was a Dash-8 that had to return to Canberra when one of its tyres exploded.

Then a Gladstone-bound flight had to return to Brisbane Airport when a tyre exploded mid-flight.



Then finally a Qantas flight from Mackay which had 72 passengers on board, had to circle Brisbane Airport for 90 minutes after another tyre ruptured.



Qantas told Channel Nine it has ordered sweeping safety checks on the aircraft, with tyres on 31 planes also being checked.



Qantas is now working with the tyre manufacturer to determine why the ruptures occurred.

The airline maintains all Dash-8s can land safely even with a damaged tyre and that all their planes have passed precautionary checks.



