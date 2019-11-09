A visit back to her home town of Warwick to visit family earlier this year left northern NSW jewellery designer Kirsten Devitt saddened to see the toll the drought had taken upon the community.

From there the idea of the Make It Rain earring range was born, with all the proceeds from the collection throughout September and October to go to Drought Angels.

Ms Devitt, together with husband Richard Fenney, runs Each to Own from their Stokers Siding home, near Murwillumbah.

"When I was out there it was devastating and I know there are other places that are even worse," she said.

"I was up one morning early thinking and the idea of the Make It Rain pieces came to me.

"I woke up Richard and asked him to come help before he went to his other job and by 10.30 that morning we had it online.

"It was a spur of the moment decision."

The collection of sparkly, raindrop-inspired earrings have quickly raised more than $11,000 for the charity, with Ms Devitt and Mr Fenney spending the past six weeks working hard to fill the backlog of orders.



The demand saw them add necklaces and rings to the range.

Ms Devitt said she was amazed at how quick the response was to the jewellery range.

"Our followers are very generous and I think if you give people an opportunity to help, they will," she said.

"Some of the notes people have been placing with their orders are very special to read as well.

"They're sending them out to friends who are in drought affected areas and writing things like 'hope this makes your day better and brings you a little sparkle'."

The story Jewellery designer makes it rain for Drought Angels first appeared on Queensland Country Life.