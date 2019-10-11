Mulabinba's passion for hinterland living | Video

MULABINBA is hidden down a winding tree lined drive. Entering the property a huge jacaranda and the hollow log fallen sometime in the past century show it is clear it is a very special place.



Located in a tanquil valley with a national park as the predominant neighbour, the 47 hectare (115 acre) property offers lush green grassland to soaring palms and timbers that line the creek lines.



On drive toward the homestead there is a rammed earth cottage and old packing shed, both of which have been restored into charming country accommodation.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Mulabinba.

The three bedroom homestead's low slung roof over the sweeping verandahs makes it a real country home. The kitchen at the heart and bedrooms leading off a hallway. Living is inside and out across the paved patios and pathways leading to tropical grassed lawns and rock-walled garden beds.



The current owners, Troy and Melissa Smith, have required access to airports and both the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane International are easy runs in the car.



Mulabinba homestead has a low slung roof over sweeping verandahs.

The aptly named Rock of Ages Creek meanders near the boundary along with a stunning waterfall.



There are also large dams and irrigation licences on the former passionfruit farm if required. Rock pools set among tropical rainforest trees provide cooling afternoons and everlasting swimming memories as well as great places for kids to explore.



After more than 10 years of enjoyment and finalising the children's schooling the owners are off for their next adventure and offer what truly is one of the most beautiful, private and desirable hidden properties to the market for immediate sale.



Mulabinba is listed for $2.69 million with Ray White Rural.



