Southern Queensland's Kurrajong sold at auction

THE 47 hectare (115 acre) Biddeston property Kurrajong has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.2 million.

Four parties registered to bid at the auction, with bidding opening at $1m.

Located five minutes from Wellcamp Airport and 20 minutes from Toowoomba, Kurrajong features a quality, four bedroom executive home set in established gardens taking in magnificent north easterly views of the valley below and up towards Highfields.

Biddeston property Kurrajong is set on 47 hectares of quality, undulating grazing country.

The property is fenced into two main paddocks,with areas that can be returned to cultivation.



There is a shed and workshop with three phase power, ideal for all the farm vehicles plus room to undertake any weekend project.



Kurrajong features a quality, four bedroom executive home.

The extra height of the shed would allow for a hoist or even a mezzanine floor. Attached is an air-conditioned two bedroom flat.

An equipped bore services the cattle yards, house and garden. The property has steel cattle yards with a vet crush and loading ramp.

Kurrajong was marketed by James Arthur and James Croft from Ray White Rural Pittsworth.