A UNIQUE cattle and horse depot at Biddeston is on the market, offered for sale by Elders through an expressions of interest process closing on November 18.

Located 28km west of Toowoomba and 13km from Oakey, the 64 hectare (158 acre) property has a 499 standard cattle unit feedlot.

The property is described as a well drained, gently sloping block with chocolate to black soil. There is about 28ha of cultivation country. The well watered property has three bores, including a 40 megalitre irrigation and stock intensive license.

The feedlot is being offered with a Kuhn 5143 vertical mixer.

The facility consists of 13 induction yards equipped with vet squeeze crush, weighing scales, floodlit drafting yards plus seven extra large cattle feedlot pens. Pens are graveled and wide laneways for good stock movement and pen clean out.



The property features a quality four bedroom, three bathroom brick home in an elevated setting, a second three bedroom timber home, an enclosed drive through hayshed, five bay garage/storage shed, high clearance shed and two silos.



RELATED STORY: 'Biddeston property Kurrajong sold at auction'.

There is also a Kuhn 5143 vertical mixer with scales, a disc mill with screens, and all associated augers, generator set, tractors and farm equipment offered with the property.



The horse complex has six stables, day yards, and and an arean.

Contact Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, or Errol Luck, 0427 561 678, Elders Real Estate.

The story Biddeston feedlot on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.