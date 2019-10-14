Call for Grainpro donations

The former boss of Grainpro is urging the community to make donations to help creditors of the failed business.

Mario Bonfante is now at the helm of the businesses GrainPrices and AgBiz.

In a mail-out to customers he asked people to make donations to help those impacted by Grainpro's collapse and said the payments would be separated and then pooled to help pay off creditors.

Grainpro was placed into administration earlier this year with debts in excess of $8.2 million.

Unsecured creditors of the business were likely to receive less than 25 cents in the dollar of what they were owed.

It is not clear how much Dr Bonfante hopes to raise via the donation push.

Dr Bonfante's new GrainPrices business has been set up as a self-described 'fee for service brokerage business'.

In the mailout to customers it said specifically there would be no request for credit for the business.

The fallout from the Grainpro collapse has been full of controversy, with Dr Bonfante taking to social media to highlight what he described as over a million dollars of fodder and livestock that he claimed had gone missing from his farm between January and June this year.

There was also a fire at Grainpro's Gumly Gumly storage facility in August which destroyed an undisclosed amount of hay.