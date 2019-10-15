Farmers tap city psyche to bridge urban-rural divide

Rural and city people share the same values, yet two thirds of Australians feel like they have a connection to farmers or rural Australia.



The National Farmers' Federation has launched a campaign - We are Australian farmers - which celebrates the common ground where city and country people come together.

"We all live in the same modern world and share the same progressive values," NFF president Fiona Simson said.

"It's these values that influence farmers everyday in their production of produce to feed and nurture Australians."

NFF has released a video to launch its campaign (see below) in response to research to said showed a worrying trend for the farm sector.

The advert asks the viewer?: "Why do you do what you do?"

"Is it for those moments when you feel part of something bigger - a team, a community, a family?

"Is it for the opportunity to teach yourself something new, because you can see the world is changing, that there is a better way?

"Whether you are a doer, a thinker, a problem solver, a deal maker, an educator, a CEO, or just a dreamer.

"You can see we are a nation built on shared values. In the city or the country we are all part of the same cycle, we are Australian farmers."

"We believe the widening disconnect between rural Australians and urban-based communities has resulted in a knowledge gap about how food and fibre is produced," Ms Simson said.

"With important issues such as food security, animal welfare and the environment top of mind for many, Australian agriculture has never had a more important story to tell."



NFF commissioned a survey by JWS Research, conducted in September, of a representative sample of over 1,000 Australians.

It showed that while two thirds of Australians don't feel connected to the bush, around eight in ten say agriculture makes an important contribution to the national economy.

Survey respondents also highlighted community interest in the environmental impacts of agriculture, as well as welfare standards in livestock industries.



When asked about their knowledge of agriculture, 85 per cent of people said they knew something, but this was only superficial knowledge, and 58pc said they only know "a little" of the sector.

NFF launced its campaign at its 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner in Parliament House, Canberra, last night.

On Monday ahead of the dinner, NFF today the first annual update of its Roadmap 2030, which is an assessment of agriculture's progress towards its $100b target.

The Rodmap found agriculture is set to fall $16 billion short of its goal to grow into a $100b sector by 2030.