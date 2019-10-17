Red Meat 2030 launched in Canberra

The leaders of Australia's red meat industry joined with the federal politicians in Canberra on Wednesday night for the launch of Red Meat 2030.
That's the name given to the plan which lays out the industry's priorities fo the next 10 years, based on feedback from producers, representative groups, processors, exporters and retailers.
The document identifies six priorites for the future, people, customers, livestock, markets, the environment and systems, and it was launched in Canberra at the annual Red Meat Nation industry event.
Speaking at the launch RMAC Chair Don Mackay said putting it together was a challenging process for all involved.
"But it's one that has rewarded us with a plan to guide the whole of industry to achieve our potential for the next 10 years," he said.
"It also sends a clear signal to government and the community of our industry's intention to grow and develop sustainably as we make a signficant contribution to food security in Australia and around the world."
The plan also addresses how the red meat industry presents itself to the wider community.
"We need to be upfront in telling people this is what we do," Mr Mackay said.
"If we are explaining and defending, it is too late."
