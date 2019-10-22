East coast abalone company wins big at national awards

RECOGNISED: A Tasmanian abalone business has been recognised at a national seafood award ceremony.

Tasmania's great produce has helped a seafood producer win a national award.



Bicheno's Yumbah Aquaculture has been crowned Australia's best seafood producer at the 2019 National Seafood Industry Awards.



It was awarded the National Seafood Industry Primary Producer award for its "internationally renowned premium abalone".

The company was recognised for its excellence in sustainable production of premium abalone and significant contribution to the positive profile of the Australian seafood industry.

Yumbah also has onshore farms at Port Lincoln, Kangaroo Island in South Australia and Narrawong in Victoria.



Yumbah Aquaculture director Anthony Hall said the recognition belonged to Yumbah's staff across Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

"Our people are passionate about what they do and work day and night to produce the very best product for our customers," Mr Hall said.

"Abalone is a delicacy around the world, and I'm proud to see their efforts recognised as the best in Australia."

The company is the largest abalone producer in the southern hemisphere.

"This award reinforces the great work being done to sustainably satisfy customer demand," Mr Hall said.



More than 80 per cent of the 700 tonnes of abalone grown at Yumbah's four farms is exported to Japan, Asia, the US and Europe.

Yumbah is the only abalone producer in Australia to operate every aspect of its operations from feed development right through to processing, packaging and sales, Mr Hall said.

In September, the company won multiple awards are the Sydney Royal Taste of Excellence Awards.

The national seafood awards were held last week at Melbourne's Convention Centre.

The awards aim to showcase the Australian seafood industry and its value to the national economy, its professionalism, and its commitment to supplying some of the finest seafood in the world to local, national and international markets.



