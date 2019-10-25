Agribusiness buzz in brief

BHP potash deadline set

Australian mining giant, BHP Billiton, will decide whether to go ahead with its long-delayed Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada, by February 2021 - about 10 years after completing a feasibility study for the operation.

BHP said it would initially commit about $500 million on the project, on top of about $3 billion already spent drilling shafts for the mine.

The proposed Jansen project, east of Saskatoon, will cost up to about $8b if BHP decides on expanding into the crop nutrient production market.

The entire multi-phase project could cost as much as $25b, adding about 8m tonnes of potash a year, or nearly 15 per cent, to the world's total supply.



The BHP project represents a big challenge to Nutrien, currently the world's largest potash producer, supplying 5m tonnes annually.



Nutrien chief executive officer, Chuck Magro, has not commented, but earlier noted every time a company had tried to build greenfield potash mines, it had been a "very difficult project to create long-term shareholder value".

Potash is the biggest business segment for the global farm inputs supplier and Landmark-Ruralco parent, accounting for a third of its cash flow, or about $1.6 billion last year.

BHP-Billiton, the world's largest miner with a $170b market capitalisation, is best known for iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum production.

Mining hotshots to Incitec Pivot

Former Newcrest Mining managing director, Gregory Robinson, will join the board of fertiliser and explosives business, Incitec Pivot, in November alongside another mining sector recruit, metallurgical engineer, and recently retired chief executive officer of Rio Tinto's minerals business, Dr Xiaoling Liu.

The appointments coincide with Kathryn Fagg, a director since 2014, preparing to depart at December's annual general meeting due to other board commitments.

Mr Robinson, also a past managing director of Lattice Energy and on the board of St Vincent's Institute of Medical Research, is currently a director of the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria.

Dr Liu is director of Newcrest Mining Limited and South32 Limited, a Member of the China Matters Advisory Council and a former director of Iluka Resources and Melbourne Business School.

In January she becomes the new Chancellor of Queensland University of Technology.

Waight to leave RFM

Rural Funds Management's long serving bean counter, Stuart Waight, has resigned as joint company secretary in the lead up to his looming retirement from the company after 16 years.

Mr Waight's planned departure ends a career with the company in various roles, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer and executive manager.

Emma Spear will remain as company secretary for RFM and its associated entities.

BASF targets ag growth

BASF Agricultural Solutions business is aiming to grow its market share about one percentage point above the global farm market trend by 2030.

The German-based global chemical conglomerate's farm inputs division is targeting a 50pc rise in sales.

That should contribute significantly to BASF group's target of E22 billion in sales by 2025 with "accelerator" products making a substantial sustainability contribution to its value chain.



"There is an increasing demand from farmers, regulators and consumers worldwide for BASF to contribute value to society - financially, socially and environmentally," said board of executive directors member, Saori Dubourg.

An increased research and development budget to about E900 million in 2019 was supporting BASF's ag innovation pipeline.

By 2028 it expected to have launched at least 30 new products with peak sales potential of more than E6b.

This included eight active ingredients, as well as unique traits and high-performing seeds in hybrid wheat, soybean, canola, cotton and vegetables.