Today, a room full of agricultural heavyweights from a range of commodity groups will come together to discuss the future of industry advocacy.



Facilitated by ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh, the Making our Voices Heard panel will take questions from readers after a discussion of agricultural advocacy challenges.

Panellists will include National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson, Australian Farm Institute chair and immediate past Australian Pork Ltd chief executive Andrew Spencer, Australian Live Export Council chair and former agriculture minister Simon Crean, Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive and former Cattle Council of Australia chief executive David Inall, and dairy farmer and 2019 Nuffield scholar Daniel Meade.

You can watch the event, live, here, or below, or alternatively, stay up to date at the live blog above.

LIVE: Join our Making our Voices Heard panel discussion https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/ab7666ba-a807-4ee8-bb8a-63fe9e7dbe55.jpeg/r2_73_997_635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Get live updates from the Making our Voices Heard panel discussion, here. news, making our voices heard, advocacy agriculture, David Inall, Mick Keogh, Fiona Simson, Andrew Spencer, Simon Crean 2019-10-24T10:53:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6097242076001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6097242076001

If you have a question for the panel members, we'd love to hear it.

Text your question to 0439 770 392.

The story LIVE: Join our Making our Voices Heard panel discussion first appeared on Stock & Land.