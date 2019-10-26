Tanumbirini, Forrest Hill stations on the market

THAMES Pastoral is selling its large scale Northern Territory beef asset Tanumbirini and Forrest Hill stations.



Located near Daly Waters, south east of Darwin, the aggregation covers 559,370 hectares (1.38 million acre).



The perpetual pastoral lease has been partially developed in recent years with upgrades to stock water, pipelines, yards, fencing and homestead buildings.

The carrying capacity of Tanumbirini and Forrest Hill stations is said to be 40,000 head.

The operation is said to have consistently carried an average of around 37,500 cattle. Further improvements this year have increased the carrying capacity to 40,000 head.

Tanumbirini and Forrest Hill will be auctioned online by Colliers International and JLL Agribusiness on December 9.

Tanumbirini east of Daly Waters is located 735km south east of Darwin and has four sets of cattle yards, 38 bores, 112 tanks, and 20 turkeys nests.

Both Tanumbirini and Forrest Hill stations have good homestead complexes.

Since 2012, 14 new bores and 70 tanks and piping have been developed on Tanumbirini. Some 21 new generators and three solar installations have also been installed with submersible pumps.

There are over 216 artificial water points in total plus creek systems and permanent holes. The property is fenced into 34 main paddocks. The average annual rainfall is 733mm.

Forrest Hill is located 500km south of Darwin and 180km south of Katherine and is 100km from Tanumbirini.

The property has two sets of 1500 head capacity yards. The property has 13 equipped bores, 24 tanks and five dams. It is fenced into seven main paddocks and three laneways.



The average annual rainfall is recognised as 860mm.



Both Tanumbirini and Forrest Hill have a bitumen highway frontage allowing access to markets. Each property also has respectable homestead complexes, which cater well for management and their teams.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Bram Pollock, 0428 467 030, Colliers International, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.

