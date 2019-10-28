The award will be presented on National Ag Day by photographer Edwina Robertson, known for her work documenting the lives of farming families.
Celebrating our farming women
Outback Arts and the Country Women't Association Coonamble Evening Branch have been overwhelmed with photographs celebrating women's resilience on farm, follo...
Outback Arts and the Country Women't Association Coonamble Evening Branch have been overwhelmed with photographs celebrating women's resilience on farm, following a call for the inaugural 'Grit and Grace' photography award.