Young rural women take a Power Trip of a lifetime

It's a power trip with a difference.



Eighteen young women, winners of the Country to Canberra's Leadership Competition, will meet influential politicians and CEOs in the nation's capital next month.

The winners - from every state and territory - will be rewarded for their ideas about diversity and leadership, Country to Canberra CEO Hannah Wandel explained.

"We continue to be impressed by the innovative thinking and bold ideas of young women. Now in our sixth year of the Power Trip prize, the quality of winners was higher than ever," Ms Wandel said.



"These girls now get to represent their communities and advocate side-by-side with decision-makers in Canberra."



The Power Trip, includes a Powerful Women's Breakfast at the Hyatt Hotel, meetings with federal ministers, a careers fair, a tour of Parliament, leadership and public speaking training, Question Time and more.

"It's all about empowering rural girls to reach their leadership potential, by combating both gender and geographical barriers to success," Ms Wandel said.

Imogen McDonald, a 16-year-old from Inverell in NSW, is keen to do her hometown proud.

"I'm honoured to represent my community and advocate on all the issues I am passionate about," Ms McDonald said.



Northern Territorian Tahli Stimpson is keen to build her skills.



"I can't wait to hear from inspiring female leaders, especially on issues like gender equality," the 16-year-old from Nhulunbuy said.



Country to Canberra is a nationwide not-for-profit empowering young rural women to reach their leadership potential.



The 18 winners selected from the 2019 Leadership Competition are:



Jessica Larter of Tumut NSW



Jessica Bennett of Orange NSW



Imogen McDonald of Inverell NSW



Siena Bordignon of Coffs Harbour NSW



Lucy Bourchier or Koonoomoo VIC



Anna Scott of Inverloch VIC



Eliza Lyall of Almaden QLD



Kara Trimble of Mareeba QLD



Jasmine Thompson of Charters Towers QLD



Heather Proud of Roma QLD



Sienna Putland of Parndana SA



Bethany Castle of Kingston SE in SA



Jaimee Whirledge of Busselton WA



Kyla Ramos of Harvey WA



Tahli Stimpson of Nhulunbuy NT



Ianna Lalim of Katherine NT



Freya Cooper of Mayberry TAS



Maggie Sheehan of Ulverstone TAS



The Power Trip will run from November 23-27. Learn more about the winners and top 40 here

