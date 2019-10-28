CSU Students start Angus internship

Two Charles Sturt University students have been selected for internship with a beef genetics research project run by Angus Australia and the university's Graham Centre for Agricultural Innovation.



Bachelor of Agricultural Science student Emily Lavis and Bachelor of Animal Science student Jaimee McQuellin will be part of the research, and will be involved in collecting data from the Charles Sturt cattle herd as part of the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program.



They will also work with Angus Australia at the 2020 national conference and Angus Youth Round-Up.

Read more:

The acting director of the Graham Centre Associate Professor Marta Hernandez-Jover, said it's an opportunity to support the next generation of industry leaders.

"We are pleased to be able to offer students the opportunity to develop their skills and learn more about current research," she said.

The strategic project manager with Angus Australia Christian Duff said the program has many benefits.

"Industry collaboration is critical for our capability to deliver innovative programs and offer capacity building for young industry professional and students," he said.

"This partnership with the Graham Centre coupled with research and development, is a great example."

Ms Lavis grew up on a beef property at Braidwood NSW and has her own commercial herd.



She was part of her school's cattle show team and worked as a stationhand in the Northern Territory.

Ms McQuellin is from Tumut NSW, where she was also part of her local school's cattle showing team.



She's also worked on a Shorthorn stud and at a large lotfeeding operation.

This is the third year Angus Australia and the Graham Centre have funded the internship program.

