Pulse industry aiming high over the next decade

THE Australian pulse industry will look to cash in on ever expanding demand for plant-based protein and increase its export earnings from the current level of around $1.5 billion per annum.

Speaking at the launch of Pulse Australia's Raising The Pulse report at the Australian Pulse Conference in Horsham earlier in the month Pulse Australia chairman Ron Storey said there were exciting times ahead for his industry.

"Not only will there be ongoing demand from our traditional markets on the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa but there is also emerging high value market segments opening up in developed nations," Mr Storey said.

"People are looking at ways to add non-meat protein to their diets and pulses can be used in a number of ways by food manufacturers."

The report, compiled with support from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), was commissioned as Pulse Australia sought to learn more about where the plant-based protein trend was heading in the years to 2030 and how Australia could best take advantage of the opportunities presented.

Mr Storey said to capitalise the Australian pulse industry would need investment, both in terms of maximising crop yields and in terms of processing and value-adding infrastructure.

"We've seen over the years the great benefits pulse processing has had in regional centres and we feel that processing capacity can be increased further, which often creates good job opportunities in pulse producing regions."

Mr Storey said people had been aware of the health and environmental credentials of pulses as a primary source of protein for many years but now it was translating into action.

"I think we are seeing a real increase in interest in pulses as a healthy, sustainable and affordable source of protein.



"We are seeing more focus on growing more from less and pulses are an important part of that story."