VIP Farmers

"We get farming mums and dads away to refill their cups because we know that when they go back home, their families are going to benefit, their communities are going to benefit and it will be really far-reaching," says Thank A Farmer organiser, Lauren Oliver.



"We're very mindful and aware of what farmers do, the conditions they're in and the mental load and stress, so it's about giving back."



Eight farming couples from Victoria, NSW and Queensland enjoyed a VIP experience at the Melbourne Cup.



Each couple received two nights' accommodation at the Holiday Inn on Flinders, a luxury dinner, an invitation to a fully catered corporate trackside enclosure at the Melbourne Cup and a self-care pack of goodies.

It is the third event Thank A Farmer has hosted for farming parents and founders Mark and Lauren Oliver said the success of the first two AFL Experience weekends had helped secure more sponsorship.



"Our aim now is to continue to grow and expand Thank A Farmer Events across the nation," Mr Oliver said.



"We have some big plans for 2020 and beyond."

The first event offered dairy farmer Rebecca Casey a fresh perspective.

"We have a tendency though to think we're too tough to need time out, that we're all too resilient, but the stats on mental health and suicide are astonishing," she said.

"That two city lawyers could see the importance of reaching out like this rather than that push coming from within farming shows just how much we need it, really."

