Minister calls for glypho Plan B

STATE Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan has called for a "Plan B" to the use of glyphosate in Australia.

Ms MacTiernan made comments about the need for the grains industry to seek newer and safer technologies to replace the controversial Monsanto-developed weed killing chemical, now owned by Bayer, ahead of the State and Federal Agriculture Ministers Forum in Melbourne, Victoria, last week.

Ms MacTiernan's speech was a call for Australian agriculture to shift away from its reliance on glyphosate, a chemical that has been described as a "game changer" for the WA grains sector.

Establishing an alternative for glyphosate was important she said, otherwise Australia may lose access to critical offshore markets, despite the science supporting the responsible usage of the chemical.

Ms MacTiernan said "we need to remain conscious of consumer sentiment in our major export markets".

"We are seeing countries in the European Union and Asia ban glyphosate products, and we are concerned about how that may impact on WA's agricultural exports," Ms MacTiernan said.

"It is important that we look at our farming systems and how we could adapt to changing market requirements in our export markets."

Ms MacTiernan presented a paper to the Agriculture Minister's Forum last Friday "outlining the market vulnerabilities".

The paper's recommendations around further exploring this issue were accepted by all other ministers.

Ms MacTiernan said the State government did not regulate the registration, label, conditions of use (or banning) of pesticides, as that was the role of the national regulator, the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).

She also acknowledged that "glyphosate is integral to much of the farming practice in WA and the APVMA's advice is that glyphosate can be used safely".

After hearing of her initial comments the WA industry was concerned that they were not being supported by their elected minister.

Green Shirts Movement WA spokesman Alan Sattler posted a poll on Twitter following the comments, for his followers to vote whether there should be a "vote of no confidence presented to parliament in regards to our Plan B Ag minister".

"As a WA resident and a WA grain grower can I please get an answer for this," Mr Sattler said.

"It's always Plan B and never sticking up for the industry she is representing."

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA Western Graingrowers committee chairman Gary McGill said he was "outraged" to hear Ms MacTiernan's simplistic commentary on the future of glyphosate and calling for an alternative plan.

"What about supporting Western Australian farmers and their use of glyphosate instead of demonising this fundamentally-important herbicide, and hiding behind a faade of looking out for the welfare of WA farmers?" Mr McGill said.

He said without glyphosate, harsher chemicals would need to be used more frequently, or farming would go back to "the old days of ploughing which leads to pulverising the soil structure".

"Glyphosate has helped Western Australia's ancient soils by allowing the introduction of minimum tillage, that increases soil cover and builds the organic matter that is so important to soil health," Mr McGill said.

"All the minister is doing is questioning the credibility of Australia's peak regulatory body for farm chemicals, the APVMA, and the numerous scientific studies that support the safe use of glyphosate.

"In addition, farmers are always working on their own Plan B, and don't need the Agriculture Minister's unscripted and ill-informed comments."

Mr McGill said it was becoming evident that the minister "has a bias against modern farming practices, and does not believe that industrial farming practices are in fact both completely normal and widely accepted and used by broadacre farmers".

"We are deeply concerned that the minister is manufacturing this false glyphosate emergency to give effect to her prejudices about modern farming," he said.

WAFarmers Grain Council president and Beverley grain grower Duncan Young said the minister's comments were "very disappointing in the way that she has approached the issue, instead of supporting the industry and promoting what we do".

"Politicians need to be very careful what they say on these issues," Mr Young said.

"We have a really good, world-recognised authority in the APVMA.

"It's neutral and like other regulators around the world has found glyphosate safe.

"It's completely science-based and not open to mistruths.

"The minister should be supporting and promoting the science that says it is safe."

Mr Young said as custodians of the land, farmers looked after it and used chemicals safely, according to the manufacturers directions.

"What is Plan B?" he said.

"There are other chemicals but they can't do exactly what glyphosate does.

"There are no alternatives at the moment."

Mr Young said the food consumed today, due to the tools available to the growers, was "light years ahead" of the 1940s and 1950s, and the food they produced then was far better than what was produced 100 years ago.

"Australia has some of the lowest maximum residue levels in the world," he said.

"As a country we do the right thing.

"The minister's role should be to promote the industry and the fact that we do the right thing.

"It shows a lack of understanding on her part."

WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said Ms MacTiernan was "simply stating the obvious", that there are international market implications around glyphosate that the industry needs to factor in "just as there are growing community concerns which need to be carefully monitored and responded to".

"Farm business risk management includes that potential risk that one day some left green Australian government might ban glyphosate just as they might ban live exports," Mr Whittington said.

"The industry needs to factor that in and have a Plan B.

"In the mean time we will be defending our access to this chemical and helping build the local and global case around the responsible and safe use of ag chemicals, while we look for alternatives."

Mr Whittington said the reason the industry invested in R&D was to maximise options for weed control on farm.

"Currently glyphosate is a key part of weed management but the global politics mean that we should be actively searching for alternatives just as we need to continue to defend the science around glyphosate," he said.

