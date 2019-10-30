Celebrating women's role in farming

A small community in Central West NSW is gearing up for National Agriculture Day by celebrating the women's role in farming through the lens of photography.



An initiative of the Coonamble NSW evening branch of the Country Women's Association in partnership with the Outback Arts Art4Ag photography exhibition, the Grit and Grace photography award and exhibition dinner aims to bring into focus country women's role in farming and agriculture.

CWA Coonamble evening branch president Lois Cain said the project aimed to raise awareness of the significant and diverse role women played in the farming business.

"Whether it is a celebration of success, recognition of hardship or an acknowledgement of resilience, we asked local photographers to bring us stories from the farm," she said.

"Women can often be perceived as the silent partner in farming, we wanted a platform where we could raise awareness of the contribution they make every day.

"The Grit and Grace Award entries are joined by the wider Art4Ag photography exhibition, which will open with a special dinner on National Agriculture Day."

CELEBRATING RESCILIENCE: Country Womens Association Coonamble Evening Branch members Amanda Colwell and Raquel Pickering braved the dust to capture some snaps to promote the Grit and Grace award and exhibition dinner

Outback Arts Executive Director Jamie-Lea Trindall said over 80 entries had been received and competition for the major prize would be fierce.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support for this project, the diversity of entries is truly astounding and we look forward to opening the exhibition on the 21st of November as part of National Ag Day. This exhibition now its third year was established in partnership with Coonamble Landcare and NSW DPI Rural Resilience Program" she said.

"We have an expert panel of judges, including local photographer Rainy King and bush photographer and advocate Edwina Robertson."

Mrs Cain said the Grit and Grace award winner would be announced at the exhibition dinner.

"The dinner will feature a three course meal and a chance to tour the Art4Ag exhibition," she said.

"Guests will hear from photographer Edwina Robertson, known for work in drought advocacy through the One Bucket project and her work on social media.

"But at its heart, the dinner is a celebration of women in farming, it should be a wonderful night."

The Grit and Grace dinner will be held on Thursday the 21st of November from 6.30pm at Outback Arts Coonamble.

Tickets are available through www123tix.com.au at a cost of $80 per person.



Dress is smart casual and the event is BYO.

