Below average rainfall set to continue

RAIN is coming, but farmers will have to wait until early 2020 to see meaningful falls according to the latest three month outlook issued by the Bureau of Metereology.

BoM computer modeling issued on Thursday shows rainfall is likely to be below average across most of the country for November, with only western Tasmania likely to be above average.



BoM modeling shows November is shaping up as another dry month.

"This pattern of drier in NSW and wetter in western Tasmania is consistent with a negative SAM (Southern Annular Mode) pattern persisting for most of November," BoM says.

Adding to the frustration is the drier outlook is expected to continue into December for most of Australia, although BoM says the chance of drier conditions is lower compared to November.



BoM's predicted rain for the first eight days of November.

"The summer (December to February) outlook is far more neutral, although most of eastern Australia remains likely to be drier than average," BoM says.

"While outlooks for drier than average conditions may ease for some areas in the coming months, it should be noted that several months of above average rainfall would be needed to see a recovery from current long-term rainfall deficiencies."