Isis orchard on the market

EARLY season citrus business Isis River Orchard is on the market, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on November 29.

Isis River Orchard consists of two adjoining freehold titles alongside the Bruce Highway with a frontage to the Isis River.

Located about 12km south east of Childers, the property has been mostly cleared and 28ha has been developed into a citrus orchard.

The 83 hectare (205 acre) property features 23,800 citrus trees including seedless lemon, Eureka lemons, mandarins and oranges.

Isis River Orchard has a frontage to the Bruce Highway.

The trees are between 13 and 22 years old. There is about 26ha of cleared, flat vacant land of which 4.1ha is under hail netting. The remainder of this area was previously used to grow sugar cane.

All of the trees have individual sprinklers.



Water is pumped from a naturally formed hole the Isis River. The hole has a reported capacity of about 180 megalitres.



A further six bores also deliver water to two on-farm storages.

The dams are located behind the packing shed and have holding capacities of about 40ML and 6ML respectively. The dams can be filled using any of the six bores on the property. Two main irrigation pumps are situated in the river and at the dams.

The 83 hectare property features 23,800 citrus trees.

Isis River Orchard is being offered with very good machinery and packing shed.



Marketing agent Peter Douglas, Ray White Rural, said the orchard's proximity to Childers provided access to a large workforce when required.

Isis River Orchard is being sold to finalise a partnership and offers the opportunity to further develop a

Isis River Orchard will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on November 29. The orchard is being sold to finalise a partnership.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural.

