MLA livestock consultancy internships open

Meat & Livestock Australia has called for applications for its livestock consulting internship program.



It's the third year the LCI program had been offered with successful applicants undertaking a two-year internship within established and reputable livestock consulting businesses, starting from next January 2020.

The group of interns who most recently completed the program officially graduated in June.

The General Manager - Producer Consultation and Adoption with MLA Michael Crowley, said the capability building program is designed to strengthen the succession of future livestock consultants for the private sector.

"The program aims to provide ongoing support for producer decision-making, the delivery of industry extension programs and skilled one-on-one advice," he said.

"It was established to help address the decline in extension services offered by public agencies by supporting private consulting businesses to overcome the substantial financial costs and time required to upskill graduates.

"As a result of the two previous rounds of the LCI program, 19 young industry professionals are now working throughout Australia, largely consulting to and working with the red meat industry."

Mr Crowley said employers are matched with suitable candidates based on work activity, required skill sets and other employment related traits.

"The program provides a range of benefits for interns, including a supported and strategic plan to focus on developing the skills required to be a livestock consultant, tailored for each intern," he said.

Potential interns must meet a range of criteria including:

Ideally aged between 22-30

One to two years of life experience either working independently, travelling or expressing a level of independence and maturity

Demonstrate a passion and an interest for consulting and/or change management within the industry

Have a degree or tertiary education qualification

If currently employed with the host employer, must have been with the business for less than one year

Must be willing to travel or potentially relocate.

Any one interested can find more details by emailing Ben Reeve by clicking here.