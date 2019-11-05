New aussie beef campaign: MLA

A new campaign designed to showcase the versatility of beef has been launched by Meat & Livestock Australia.



The six-week campaign builds on the successful 'Australian Beef. The Greatest' tagline.

Chief marketing and communications officer with MLA Lisa Sharp, said the campaign uses path to purchase channels including outdoor advertising and shopping centre ad panels, showcasing quick and easy beef meals.

"Consumers have a vast array of choices when it comes to what to make for dinner and with increasingly busy lifestyles, quick and easy meals are more in demand," she said.

"Beef's brand positioning of 'Australian Beef. The Greatest.' has provided a platform to showcase beef as a high quality protein, and reassure consumers the greatest meat on earth is Australian.

"While quality is crucial, many shoppers are influenced by more affordable or what are perceived to be easier-to-cook meal options in the retail environment."



The Australian domestic market remains the most valuable and largest market for Australian beef, consistently consuming almost 30 per cent of total beef production volume.

