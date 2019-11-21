Thankful4Farmers aims to change farming perceptions

A newly formed charitable initiative has set itself the aim of raising $200 million annually to support Australian farmers and rural communities.

The Thankful4Farmers initiative is part of Thankful which was formed in Australia but now operates globally from New York City.



It describes itself as a social enterprise organisation which operates as a profit generating business with a registered charitable side.



Founder Kim McDonnell said last year it became clear the funding model they use in its women's support and disaster relief charity arms could be used to help Australian farmers and rural communities.

"We were horrified by some of the really stories coming out about Australian agriculture and regional and rule communities," she said.



The funding model sees Thankful partner with organisations and businesses already in the retail and consumer markets and co-branding a particular product.



"Every time every time that product gets sold we get a percentage of those sales, and it comes to the foundation," Ms McDonnell said.



"What we're trying to do is change the narrative of drought in Australia.



"It's a campaign to celebrate and recognise the contribution farming and farming communities make to the economy, culture and lifestyle."



Ms McDonnell has made it clear Thankful4Farmers is aiming high.



"Our goal is to annually raise $200 million," she said.



"It's not a six week marketing initiative and it's not a campaign, it's a long term commitment.



"So we're looking for a minimum two year partnership with a brand or an organisation to help raise sustainable funding to address some of the challenges.



"We've identified three pillars that funding will be channelled towards; technology and agriculture, community, and health and wellbeing.



The initiative has formed an Australian advisory council to decide where the funding will go with industry expertise, ranging from the CEO of the Queensland Royal flying Doctor Service Meredith Staib, to Chef Matt Moran and NSW Farmer Charlie Arnott.



More details can be found online at: www.thankful4farmers.com.au