After years of reporting on the impact of drought, our team of journalists recently had a conversation about how we could create a special publication that truly acknowledged the magnitude of this natural disaster.



We felt we needed to provide a historical account of the worst drought on record while also highlighting the incredible work being done on farms and in communities to preserve the welfare of stock, keep producing crops and look after each other.



And so 100 Stories of Hopewas born. This important project is a collaboration between the journalists at Queensland Country Life, The Land, Stock & Land and Farmonline. All 100 stories and more will also be featured online, on the websites of each of these mastheads.



It is our genuine hope sharing these stories will provide some inspiration as we inch ever closer to rain.

Ashley Walmsley has helped launch the project with this wonderful poem, More Green Paint.

Welcome to 100 Stories of Hope and Inspiration

As part of the 100 Stories of Hope project, we're offering $5000 cash for a photo that best depicts 'hope' at your place.



The competition will open on November 7 and close at 5pm on Friday, January 24, 2020.

To enter all you need to do is send us a photo of 'hope' at your place accompanied by a few words to explain why it shows hope for you.

