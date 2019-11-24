Drought seeds of success

The symbolism of trying to grow something has captured the imagination of Woolworths' shoppers keen to support the retailer's latest drought help appeal.

In September-October a sunflower seed kits sales campaign helped raise more than $650,000 for The Salvation Army, Rural Aid, Foodbank and Lifeline for relief projects in drought affected communities.

The limited edition $2 sunflower sale was launched as part of Woolies' Discovery Garden series, but specifically support the STAND Drought Action Appeal.

STAND, which stands for Support Through Australian Natural Disasters, is directing funds to a variety of programs including financial support for household and living expenses; on-farm support such as stock feed for drought declared areas; additional regional counsellors to help deal with the significant mental health toll caused by the drought, and addressing food insecurity in drought areas.

Fundraising kick started in Woolworths supermarkets nationwide in mid-September with customers invited to buy the sunflower seed kit and experience some of the basics of gardening, or farming, for themselves.

Woolworths supermarkets managing director, Claire Peters, said the retailer's stores were "in the heart of every community, including drought-impacted regions".

"Every day we hear about the worsening situation in these regions from our local team members and we want to do more to support those impacted by drought," she said.

"Last year during the drought action appeal, our financial commitment, along with the millions of dollars raised by customers and team, helped our partner Rural Aid supply stock feed, counsellors and financial assistance to farmers in drought impacted regions.

"This year we're supporting The Salvation Army, Rural Aid, Foodbank and Lifeline - all play a vital role in helping alleviate the pressure of the drought, not only at the farm gate, but across the wider communities in which those farms operate."

Lifeline chief executive officer, Colin Seery, said while rural and regional Australians were known for being down-to-earth, practical and resilient, it was important they knew help was available and to access that help.

"Funds raised by this appeal will enable more Lifeline skilled trainers to support drought impacted communities to better recognise and respond to signs of mental health concerns and provide conversations which offer hope."

Foodbank CEO, Briana Casey said her organisation wanted to do all it could to ensure no child, family or individual was left with the uncertainty and stress of sourcing their next meal in regional area.

Money raised as part of the appeal would help continue this work.

