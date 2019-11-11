It's official: New Landmark-Ruralco brand to be Nutrien

The newly-merged Ruralco and Landmark farm services business is to take the name of its Canadian parent company, becoming Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The brand, revealed to 4000-plus staff in the combined network across Australia today, fits with Nutrien's agricultural retail operations in six other countries.

The company's new colour scheme is largely black, white and the "Nutrien green", making the Ruralco blue and Landmark's green and gold a thing of the past.

Nutrien, operating in Australia through its wholly owned subsidiary Landmark Operations Limited, officially took control of Ruralco Holdings Limited on October 1.

Managing director, Rob Clayton, said the local Nutrien brand would firmly position the Australian business as part of a global agricultural powerhouse.

In Canada, Nutrien Ag Solutions' global chief executive officer, Mike Frank, said the rebrand "sets the stage for the transformation we're going to bring".

We are proud of our legacy businesses - we'll build on the trust and relationships that growers already have - Rob Clayton, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Mr Clayton said the name marked a new era for Australian agribusiness retailing, convinced it would become "the partner of choice" for growers across Australia.

"Those who are looking for the best product selection, the most innovative solutions and people who really understand their business and the challenges and opportunities they face, will come to Nutrien Ag Solutions," he said.

Rob Clayton

"We are proud of our legacy businesses - Landmark and Ruralco and their predecessors.

"We will build on the trust and relationships that growers already have with our people across the country.

"As Nutrien Ag Solutions, we will support our customers to be sustainable and profitable businesses that feed the future."

Gradual roll-out

Mr Clayton said while new signage would appear at some sites within weeks, full integration of the two legacy businesses would take some time, as would the implementation of the Nutrien Ag Solutions brand.

"All corporately owned business units will adopt the new brand.

"It will be rolled out across the business in a staged process over the coming 12 months."

The combined operation has a network of 290 corporate-owned stores, plus 300 independent rural supplies retailers, and joint ventures in partnership with local management.

It also operates a suite of other wool, fertiliser and crop protection businesses.

Rebranding the assets of both legacy companies to align with our brand internationally makes it clear that the new organisation we're building is much more than the sum of its parts - Mike Frank, Nutrien

Mr Clayton emphasised customers across the country would see "business as usual" during the transition period.

North American-based CEO, Mr Frank, described the rebrand as an historic moment for rural retailing in Australia and the company as a whole.

Global agenda

"Rebranding the assets of both legacy companies to align with our brand internationally makes it clear that the new organisation we're building is much more than the sum of its parts," he said.

"It signals our intention to accelerate toward our long-term goal of becoming the ag retailer of the future in all our geographies."

Mr Clayton said the united leadership team was focused on creating a consistent brand experience addressing the changing needs of grower customers.

That focus would include digital solutions and e-commerce initiatives to support the network and growers."

"Customers should be reassured that they will continue to deal with the same people, and largely the same brand in the short term," he said.

"While some stores will have new signage go up before the end of the year, the entire network will take some time to complete, and during that period, customers will continue to receive statements for the legacy companies."

