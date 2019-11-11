Victoria to phase out logging of native forests

THE VICTORIAN state government has moved to phase out logging in native forests.

In its announcement last week the Victorian government said it planned to end logging in native forests by 2030 and transition to a plantation-based timber industry, with logging in old growth forests to be stopped immediately.

The news is of particular interest in Gippsland, which has a strong timber industry as well as parts of the state's Central Highlands region.

Victorian government officials said they had a 30 year plan in place, which features $120 million to support the logging sector.

This will include grants to timber mills to help them process alternative timbers.

The government said the lock-up of native forest would help in the battle to protect endangered native animal species, such as the greater glider and Leadbeater's possum.

Reaction to the announcement was mixed, with the timber sector saying the transition period would be difficult, while the Greens said the ban was not being brought in fast enough.