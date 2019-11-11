Schwennesen's Warkon offers scale

THE Schwennesen family is its Surat property Warken after 93 years of ownership.

Located 58km north east of Surat and 69km west of Condamine, the entire 9050 hectares (22,360 acres) freehold property has been developed.

Warkon is described as having an excellent balance of country comprising of deep black soil coolibah flood plain country and brigalow, belah scrub soils running back to some lighter red soils with poplar box and Cypress pine country.

Improvements include a Queenslander homestead with nine bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some 2985ha (7377 acres) is currently used for dry land farming.



A further 579ha (1431 acres) is under seven center pivots, which were constructed in 2015.



The balance of the property boasts strong stands of buffel and a variety of natural grasses with herbages in season.



Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on December 13.

The Schwennesen's have a strong record of producing high yielding organic grain crops and turning off quality organic cattle.



Water for the pivots is supplied from a 2700 megalitre lagoon, which has a 14,000ha catchment area.



The property is exceptionally well watered by creeks and permanent and semi-permanent water holes and a 7km of a lagoon system. There is also a flowing bore reticulating water under pressure to cement troughs as well as numerous strategically located earth dams.

Some 579 hectares of Warken are under seven center pivots.

Structural improvements include a large Queenslander with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen with built in fridges and cold room, air-conditioned, built in cupboards and large verandahs. There is also an eight bedroom shearers quarters for workers accommodation, machinery sheds, and eight silos.

The Schwennesens have been running 700 breeding cows with the progeny kept to feeder weights. The property has consistently run about 3000 mixed cattle.



Warkon is described as an excellent balance of farming and grazing country would make an ideal backgrounding operation with the scale to turn off large numbers.



The property is divided into 27 paddocks.



Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Mark Scherwin, 0488 735 896, Ray White Rural.



