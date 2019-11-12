Caber Feidh sold at auction

THE well grassed, watered and improved Aramac cattle and sheep property Caber Feidh has sold at an Elders auction for $4.4 million.

Located 80km north of Aramac, the sale price of the 10,900 hectare (26,934 acre) property is equal to about $403/ha ($163/acre).

The buyers were Danny and Christine Parker, representing the Parker Family Trust, Clare, Jericho.



Three of the 11 parties registered to bid were active at the auction, result in an above expectations result.

Caber Feidh covers 10,900 hectares.

Caber Feidh is said to have comfortably carried 400-600 cattle in conjunction with 5000-6000 sheep.



The property is being offered Graham and Marie McKenzie and had been held by the McKenzie family since 1930.

Caber Feidh is described as an excellent mixture of about 50 per cent strong Mitchell grass downs and 50pc heavy open gidyea and boree country, with soil types running from black to red.

The property is heavily covered with Mitchell grass supported by soft herbages and Flinders grass in season.

The property is heavily grassed with strong strands of Mitchell supported by soft herbages and Flinders grass in season. Buffel grass is spreading back through the gidyea areas.

Caber Feidh is positioned within the north Aramac cluster and has 25km of new exclusion boundary fencing.

Improvements include a five bedroom homestead, cottage, workshop/machinery shed, six stand shearing shed, and steel cattle yards.

The marketing of Caber Feidh was handled by Virgil Kenny and Tim Salter from Elders.

