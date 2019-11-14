Saputo staff cook up a storm | Photos HELPING HAND: Rhiannon Gakovic and Polly Ratcliff, both from Saputo's head office in Freshwater Place, took part in the Big Cook Up, at Abbotsford.

SKILLED HELPER: Saputo's Indukala Kuaiyil was given a helping hand by FairShare's Kellie Watson.

MAKING LASAGNA: Among those making lasagna for FairShare were Saputo Dairy Australia's Vaughan Carlin and Vishnu Krishnamoorthy, both from head office, in Freshwater Place.

GUIDING HAND: FairShare chef Tim Buggy gave a helping hand to Saputo Dairy Australia's Harold BenPorath, from the company's head office, Freshwater Place. Tweet Facebook of

Staff from Saputo Dairy Australia, Victoria, have swapped their desks and day jobs for an afternoon of cooking.

Nearly 100 Saputo staff from the company's Melbourne headquarters, Leongatha and Laverton sites helped chefs and staff at FairShare, Abbotsford, prepare meals.

It was part of Saputo's third international Big Cook Up, with volunteers working in Australia, Canada, the United States and Argentina.

FairShare chief operating officer Kellie Watson said two shifts of Saputo staff had come to the Melbourne kitchen, to make 500 lasagnas.

"They will be given out to people in need, families, individuals, the elderly, people on the street," Ms Watson said.



"There's a wide variety of people in need, that these will go out to."

She said FairShare ran corporate shifts, every afternoon, from Monday to Friday.

"But this is the biggest corporate shift we have had in our Melbourne kitchens."

Saputo staff had also volunteered to work at the Cobram FairShare kitchens, where another 500 meals were being prepared.

Saputo Communications and Corporate Responsibility vice president Sandy Vassiadis said volunteers around the world would prepare meals, for families in need.

"With delicious products at the heart of our business, our goal is to make a meaningful impact through employee engagement," Ms Vassiadis said.

"By continuing to empower our people to donate their time and care, we are investing in The Big Cook Up to help families in need."

Saputo launched The Big Cook Up in 2017 to benefit both its employees and the communities where it operates.

Across Quebec, Canada, 150 high schools took part in The Big Cook Up, with the support of La Tablée des Chefs, one of the Company's long-standing community partners.

Ms Vassiadis said community engagement was one of the 7 pillars of the Saputo Promise, the Company's approach to corporate responsibility.

Saptuo strove to invest 1 per cent of its pre-tax profits each year in programs and organizations that benefit the communities where its employees lived, worked and played.

Saputo broadened its reach this year, by adding an additional location in the US, at Cobram and by launching in Argentina (Béccar).

Around the world it was expected more than 1000 Saputo employees would take part, with the aim of preparing more than 25,000 warm and nutritious meals for families and individuals in need.

The company collaborated with local organizations who distributed the meals to local families, on Saputo's behalf.

