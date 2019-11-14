Young goats up to $30 dearer

A SHORTAGE of goats has boosted prices by as much as $30 a head at the quarterly Dubbo goat sale, held on Tuesday.

Despite a smaller yarding of 1400 head, PT Lord Dakin and Associates, Dubbo auctioneer Joe Portelli, said there was strong support from processors.

"The domestic market is kicking on because of the shortage of goats which is purely drought-related," he said.



"Numbers of Australian Bush Goats (ABG) was reduced, with producers opting to send them direct to processors.



"Prices were up from $20 to $30 a head for younger goats."

Boer bucks averaged $150, selling to a top of $285.

A single Kalahari Red buck sold for the sale top of $300. A pen of three Kalahari Red nannies from the same vendor sold for $245/hd.

Boer nannies sold for an average of $140.



In the ABG offering, big billies sold from $100 to $165/head while nannies sold from $80 to $140/hd.



Young ABG kids sold from $70 to $100/hd.