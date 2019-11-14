Young goats up to $30 dearer

Young goats up to $30 dearer

News
Tomingley vendor Jess Mewburn, Glen Alpin, dispersed her herd of Boer-cross on Tuesday. She sold bucks and nannies to $220 a head and $142/hd respectively.

Tomingley vendor Jess Mewburn, Glen Alpin, dispersed her herd of Boer-cross on Tuesday. She sold bucks and nannies to $220 a head and $142/hd respectively.

Aa

The domestic goat market is kicking on lately as drought continues to affect supply.

Aa

A SHORTAGE of goats has boosted prices by as much as $30 a head at the quarterly Dubbo goat sale, held on Tuesday.

Despite a smaller yarding of 1400 head, PT Lord Dakin and Associates, Dubbo auctioneer Joe Portelli, said there was strong support from processors.

"The domestic market is kicking on because of the shortage of goats which is purely drought-related," he said.

"Numbers of Australian Bush Goats (ABG) was reduced, with producers opting to send them direct to processors.

"Prices were up from $20 to $30 a head for younger goats."

Boer bucks averaged $150, selling to a top of $285.

A single Kalahari Red buck sold for the sale top of $300. A pen of three Kalahari Red nannies from the same vendor sold for $245/hd.

Boer nannies sold for an average of $140.

In the ABG offering, big billies sold from $100 to $165/head while nannies sold from $80 to $140/hd.

Young ABG kids sold from $70 to $100/hd.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.