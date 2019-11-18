Brigalow country: Deearne sets the standard

EXCEPTIONAL Taroom/Wandoan district property Deearne is set to test property values in the run-down to Christmas.

Located 60km from Taroom and 77km from Wandoan, the rolling term lease covers 7120 hectares (17,594 acres) is primarily brigalow and soft wood scrub soils growing excellent stands of buffel grass.

Deearne also has some areas of lighter soils, which are also established with buffel grass.

The rolling term lease covers 7120 hectares.

The highly productive property has an estimated carrying capacity of 2500 adult equivalents.

The locked in PMAV has 5475ha classified as category X. The majority of this country has been blade ploughed and established with buffel grass during the past 15 years.

Deearne is divided into 18 paddocks plus holding paddocks and laneways. The boundary fencing is four barb with iron bark split posts as is a majority of the internal fencing.

The timber cattle yards have a concrete loading ramp, crush, calf cradle and dip.

The highly productive property has an estimated carrying capacity of 2500 adult equivalents.

The steel horse yards are have four day yards and stables attached.

The property is well watered with 16 dams including a 350 megalitre overland catchment dam. Two solar pumps provide water to tanks and troughs as well as to the homestead. There are also seven registered bores.

Improvements include a four bedroom, 1940s constructed homestead positioned on a ridge overlooking the property and a two bedroom cottage. There is also a machinery shed, hay shed, garage, meat house, and generator room.



Marketing agent Bruce Douglas, Ray White Rural Queensland, said Deearne lent itself to breeding, backgrounding or bullock fattening due to the good soil types, water and infrastructure.

"The property lends itself to breeding, backgrounding or bullock fattening due to the good soil types, water and infrastructure," Mr Douglas said.



"Very rarely do properties of this quality get offered for sale in the Taroom / Wandoan region."

Offered under the instructions of receivers and managers Worrells, Deearne will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on December 20.



Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Queensland.

The story Brigalow country: Deearne sets the standard first appeared on Queensland Country Life.