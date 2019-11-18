Homebush Farm heads to auction

HOMEBUSH Farm is a 1259 hectare (3110 acre) property, set up as a well improved sheep, wool and licensed meat facility.

Located in the Greenup district about 30 minutes from Inglewood and an hour and three-quarters from Toowoomba, the property features a licensed paddock to plate business, including an accredited on-farm butcher facility.

Homebush Farm covers 1259 hectares in the Greenup district.

Homebush Farm runs from light chocolate grey loam soils to traprock country and has 80ha of cultivation used for forage crops.

The property has recently been pulled and developed to improve the carrying capacity. The majority of the dams have also been cleaned out.



There is extensive new Zedlock fencing along the boundary, with a third of the property enclosed to hold Dorper sheep.

Homebush Farm's excellent infrastructure includes a raised board four stand shearing shed, weather shed, new steel cattle sheep and cattle yards, and a steel horse arena. There is also a drive through enclosed hay shed as well as a workshop and machinery shed.



The five bedroom homestead includes a covered entertainment area set in established gardens and featuring an in-ground pool and flood lit tennis court. There is also a three bedroom cottage.



Homebush Farm will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on December 18.



Contact Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.



