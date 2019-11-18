NQ's Rocky Springs sold before auction

NORTH Queensland freehold pastoral enterprise Rocky Springs has sold with about 3000 cattle before its scheduled auction through Slaney and Co.



Offered by Doug and Mary Buchanan, the property covers 17,650 hectares (43,614 acres) and is located adjacent to Mt Surprise township.



The sale price is understood to be between $8 million and $9 million.

Abundant water is a major feature of Rocky Springs.

The property is located about 400km north west of Charters Towers and 330km south west of Cairns.



Rocky Springs has an estimated sustainable carrying capacity of about 3500 mixed cattle or 2800 livestock units.

Improvements include a five bedroom homestead, a two bedroom workers quarters and three sheds.



Rocky Springs is described as flat to undulating basalt country interspersed by basalt ridges, fertile creek frontages, spring fed and seasonal creeks. There is also a small area of granite ridges toward the south east property boundary.



The property also has seven bores and 65km of polypipe. There are also two still to be activated irrigation licenses.

Elizabeth Creek runs east-west through the property, providing year-long spring fed stock water and fertile grazing frontages.

Rocky Springs is divided into 18 main paddocks plus seven additional holding paddocks. Electric fencing has been used to create more than 50 paddocks.

The sale of Rocky Springs was handled by Henry Slaney from Slaney and Co, Charters Towers.

