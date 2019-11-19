Red Meat 2019 kicks off in Tamworth Producers visited Romani Pastoral Company's Windy Station.

Rex Warden, Loomberah, Diane Chandler, Watsons Creek, and Peter Jenkins, Wallabadah.

Queensland visitors Suzanne Bedey and Mike Decman, Yeppoon Grazing, and Lorelle and Trevor Niebling, Laidley.

Jackie Laughlin, Strathbogie, chats with Paul and Natasha Favaloro of Tamworth.

Peter Frater, Sutton, and Vaughan Brown, Hartley Vale.

Rob Harrison, NSW Treasury, and Philip Honey, Stirlings to Coast Farmers, WA.

Cathy Bertoncello, Melbourne, and Lauren Rowlands, Hobart.

Presentations were given inside the Windy Station 44 stand shearing shed.

A large gathering of technology providers were on hand.

The Windy Station woolshed.

Producers also visited Elders' Killara Feedlot.









About 200 producers from across the country gathered in Tamworth on Monday for the first day of MLA's Red Meat 2019 event.

The three-day event, which includes MLA's annual general meeting, kicked off with producer tours around the Quirindi district.

Romani Pastoral Company hosted attendees in a historic 44 stand woolshed to share insights into their beef business, which has recently started trialing a range of technologies to improve on-farm management.

This was followed by a visit to Elders' Killara Feedlot giving producers an insight into the licensed 20,000 head feedlot, which turns over about 60,000 cattle each year.

The fully transparent tour showcased the entire operation; from supply, feeding and market opportunities.

The producer consultation and adoption forum will get underway on Tuesday before the global markets forum and AGM on Wednesday.

The story Red Meat 2019 kicks off in Tamworth first appeared on The Land.