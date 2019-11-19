Trade some shares and help the Hay Runners' drought fodder drive

National Australia Bank's online stock market investment platform Nabtrade has pledged to donate all brokerage fees earned on one day's trading next week to the drought fodder relief body Burrumbuttock Hay Runners.

Every trade made on November 27 will help Burrumbuttock Hay Runners deliver much needed hay to drought-affected sheep and cattle producers.

The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners was established in 2014 when Brendan 'Bumpa' Farrell, a southern NSW truck driver, heard about a struggling farmer in Bourke.

He contacted the farmer and offered to drive a load of hay out to him.

Since then, each year a group of volunteers drive truckloads of hay to help livestock producers in drought-affected areas of NSW and Queensland.

Last year's hay run involved a world record of 405 trucks delivering over 14,000 bales of hay - enough to feed over 300,000 animals.

Nabtrade's charity trading day was established as an annual event in response to the growing number of investors wanting to do business with companies which reflected their values and wanted to give back to the community.

"Nabtrade is committed supporting projects and programs that make a difference in our community," said general manager, Adrian Hanley.

Farmers across Australia need our help to keep their livestock alive through one of the worst droughts in living history.

"The team at Nabtrade are proud to be backing the amazing work that Burrumbuttock Hay Runners do to support farmers, the backbone of Australia."

Mr Hanley has encouraged investors to consciously choose to make an impact through their trading.

"We urge all investors to get behind this great cause and trade with us on Wednesday 27 November," he said.

Nabtrade's Adrian Hanley, with Bourke farmer Ben Mannix, and Burrumbuttock Hay Runners' Brendan Farrell.

"Our farmers absolutely deserve our support and this is a great way to make sure your trade not only supports our struggling farm community, but the large agriculture sector associated with the Australian share market."

Hay Runners founder, Mr Farrell, said Nabtrade's donation would be used to by his team to continue 'mates helping mates' in a time of need.

"Farmers impacted by drought often struggle to ask for help and due to the financial strain of trying to keep the farm afloat many also battle mental health issues," he said.

"Our program may only provide temporary relief, but it's also about showing fellow Australian's that someone cares about them."

Mr Hanley said the 2019 charity trading day complemented NAB's long standing position of working with Australian agribusiness for almost 160 years.

NAB was serious about supporting farmers into the future with a dedicated agribusiness team.

The bank last year removed default interest for agri customers in government-declared drought areas, launched drought assistance package and introduced farm management deposit offset accounts.

To contribute to the Nabtrade Charity Trading Day visit www.nabtrade.com.au/charityday