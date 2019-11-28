Dry is taking toll on olives

THE Australian olive industry is not shy in promoting its products, declaring the current quality of olives and oil as "sensational".

Last month, the Australian Olive Association held two major events to bring both the industry and onlookers up to speed.

The National Olive Conference and Trade Exhibition was held at the Albury Entertainment Centre, NSW.

AOA chief executive, Greg Seymour, said this year's program was well appreciated, with strong support for the wide variety of information on offer.

"The feedback I've been getting was that everyone found something - and for most, many things - which really interested them among the topics," he said.

"Generally everyone enjoyed the program overall but, as always, there were a few real stand-out sessions which we heard even more about.

"John Barton got a lot of raves for his presentation on soil carbon, the field visit to the TAFE NSW National Environment Centre on Friday was a real hit, and the workshops were all really popular - as were the dinners."

Other topics covered included remote farming and the use of drones and satellites, as well as the ecology of groves.

The 2020 National Olive Conference and Trade Exhibition will be held in the Northern Tasmanian city of Devonport, from October 15-17.

The AOA also hosted a media lunch to highlight the industry to journalists, broadcasters and influencers.

Delegates heard that 2019 has been a mixed season for Australia's olive and olive oil producers.

"Predominantly it was a story about water. Those who had irrigation or sufficient rainfall had a good year; those that didn't are doing it very tough," Mr Seymour said.

"Many producers in Queensland, NSW and parts of Victoria did not harvest an olive.

"Widespread and substantive rainfall is desperately needed to ensure those growers get a harvestable crop in 2020."

While drought has touched many production areas and severely decreased yields, the industry has continued to produce high quality table olives and extra virgin olive oils.

The Australian olive industry comprises about 450 growers. Only about 21 of these are considered large scale (more than 80 hectares), while a further 64 growers operate between 20-79ha.



The remaining growers are considered to be boutique.

In 2018/19 Australia grew about 125,000 tonnes of fresh olives with 95 per cent of the production used to extract about 20.8 million litres of olive oil.



The remaining 5pc went to table olive production. Australia produces less than 1pc of global olive products.

Awards quality up

WHILE drought has touched many olive production areas and severely decreased yields, the industry has continued to produce high quality table olives and extra virgin olive oils.

The results of the Australian International Olive Awards (AIOA) tell the story and are captured in the AIOA 2019 Results Booklet.

The Results Booklet is a new initiative by the Australian Olive Association (AOA) for the 2019 competition.

It provides detailed information about the competition and a glossary of the 2019 exhibits, with tasting notes for each medalist.

Click on the image to see the full results booklet.

Competition chief steward, Trudie Michels, said this year's entries reflect both the increasing status of the competition and the continuing focus on quality across the industry.

"Since its inception in 2017, competition has become stronger and more focused," Ms Michel said.

"Despite this year's difficult growing conditions, we were pleased to receive 186 extra virgin and flavoured oil entries - a rise from last year's 174 entries - along with a 25 per cent increase in table olive entries."

Entries in this year's awards came from the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil of Show went to W2Olives for its W2O Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, while Bylands Estate T/A Kyneton Olive Oil, Kyneton Olive Oil Chilli took out Best Flavoured Olive Oil of Show.

Saluté Oliva, Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives won Best Table Olive of Show.

- - -

AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL OLIVE AWARDS RESULTS



Best of Show

Best EVOO of Show: W2Olives, W2O Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best Flavoured Olive Oil of Show: Bylands Estate T/A Kyneton Olive Oil, Kyneton Olive Oil Chilli

Best Table Olive of Show: Saluté Oliva, Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives

Best of Southern Hemisphere

Best EVOO Southern Hemisphere: - W2Olives, W2O Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best Table Olive Southern Hemisphere: Saluté Oliva, Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives

Best of Northern Hemisphere

Best EVOO Northern Hemisphere: GOYA EN ESPAA SAU, Goya Unico Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best Table Olive Northern Hemisphere: GOYA EN ESPAA SAU, Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Minced Hot Pimientos

Best of Australian

Best Australian Table Olive: Saluté Oliva, Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives

Best Australian EVOO:- W2Olives, W2O Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best of State

Best New South Wales/ACT EVOO: W2Olives, W2O Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best South Australian EVOO: Nasmin PTY LTD, Nasmin FS-17

Best Tasmanian EVOO: Lauriston Grove, Lauriston Grove Hardy's Mammoth

Best Victorian EVOO: Boundary Bend Limited, Cobram Estate Ultra Premium Hojiblanca

Best Western Australian EVOO: Monochorum Ltd t/as New Norcia Services, New Norcia Olive Oil

Champion and Reserve EVOO by Class

Champion Mild EVOO: Hannaford Olive Oil, Hannaford Olive Oil Correggiola and Paragon. Res: Fedra Olive Grove / SFK Investments, Fedra Extra Virgin First Cold Press Olive Oil

Champion Medium EVOO - Leaping Goat Olive Oil, Leaping Goat Olive Oil. Res: Lauriston Grove, Lauriston Grove Hardy's Mammoth

Champion Robust EVOO: W2Olives, W2O Australian EVOO. Res: Cootamundra Olives, Cootamundra Olives Corregiola Frantoio

Champion Non-Packaged (Bulk) EVOO: Nasmin PTY LTD, Nasmin FS-17. Res: Lewis Horticulture, Lewis Horticulture Signore

Champion Spanish Varietal EVOO: Boundary Bend Limited, Cobram Estate Ultra Premium Hojiblanca. Res: Grassy Spur Olives Picual

Champion Italian Varietal EVOO: Elisi Grove, Elisi Grove Cold Pressed Signore.

Res: Cape Schanck Olive Estate, Cape Schanck Olive Estate Coratina

Champion Greek Varietal EVOO: Rio Vista Olives, Rio Vista Olives Koroneiki.

Res: The House on the Hill, The House on the Hill Koroneiki

Champion Other Varietal EVOO: Ashbolt Farm, Ashbolt First Harvest.

Res: Rio Vista Olives, Rio Vista Olives WA Mission

Flavoured Olive Oil by class

Champion Flavoured and or Infused Olive Oil: The Sathya Olive Company, Nuja's Infusions Garam Masala.

Res: Romley Estate, Garlic and Rosemary EVOO

Champion Agrumato Olive Oil: Bylands Estate T/A Kyneton Olive Oil, Kyneton Olive Oil Chilli.

Res: Pendleton Olive Estate, Citrus Press - Ruby Grapefruit.

Table Olives by class

Champion Table Olives: Green Olives - Alto Olives, ALTO Martini.

Res: Not awarded.

Champion Table Olives - Medley of Olives: Alto Olives, ALTO Misto.

Res: Not awarded.

Champion Table Olives: Kalamata Olives - Gooramadda Olives, Kalamata.

Res: Elisi Grove, Elisi Grove, Black Kalamata Olives.

Champion Table Olives -Wild Olives: Bruny Island Olives, Bruny Island Rose Olives.

Res: Australian Olive Company, Australian Olive Company Koroneiki.

Champion Table Olives -Dried Olives: Saluté Oliva, Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives.

Res: Not awarded.

Champion Table Olives - Stuffed Olives: GOYA EN ESPAA SAU, Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Minced Hot Pimientos. Res: GOYA EN ESPAA SAU Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Minced Tuna.

Champion Table Olives - Specialty Olives: Bruny Island Olives, Manzanillo with Dried Herbs.

Res: Australian Olive Company, Australian Olive Company Gourmet Mix.

