Lasagna makes mincemeat of competitors

An Australian Organic award for its beef lasagna, presented in Melbourne last Friday, means the Toowoomba-based Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co has won the industry's certified food product of the year award for three years in a row.



The company, which sources its grassfed beef from central and western parts of Queensland and from the Northern Territory, won last year for their Cleaver's brand chicken nuggets and in 2017 with organic hotdogs.

Australian Organic CEO Niki Ford described the Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co as pioneers in the organic meat industry with their Cleaver's brand.



"Their innovative products, such as the Cleaver's Beef Lasagne, continue to help make organic products affordable, more available and more appealing to consumers," she said. "Such a tasty, high-quality, nutritious product is a credit to the organic industry, making them deserving award winners."

Cleaver's beef lasagne is the first certified organic grass fed beef lasagne that is commercially available on a large scale in major Australian supermarkets.

The company's flagship Cleaver's brand is the most successful organic meat brand in Australia, and the company is a leading global supplier of premium quality certified organic meat.



Blackall-based supplier Iain Scholes was a finalist in the Farmer of the Year award, which was won by third generation NSW organic egg producer Petar Pirovic. Rolleston's Bloss Hickson, Bush Beef Pty Ltd, was also a finalist.



Montana, Michelle and Quentin Kennedy were excited to accept the award for certified organic non-food product of the year for their chicken feed.

Greenmount feed milling operation Aus Organic Feeds Pty Ltd was the other Queensland winner in the national organic awards, receiving the trophy for certified organic non-food product of the year with its retail range of certified organic chicken feeds.

AOF is the sister company to Kialla Pure Foods and together they form Australia's largest dedicated organic milling operation.

