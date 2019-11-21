Booming organic industry's top awards to wine, egg producers

South Australia's Angove Family Winemakers and third generation NSW egg producer Petar Pirovic are the big winners from this year's Australian Organic Industry Awards.

The Australian organic industry now accounts for product sales worth more than $2.6 billion after big rises in domestic and export demand in the past year.



The Renmark-based Angove, which has been producing wine for more than 100 years across five generations won the Business of the Year title.

Mr Pirovic, from Llandilo in the Sydney basin, triumphed over Queensland cattle producers, Ian Scholes of Blackall, and Bloss Hickson of Rolleston, to win the coveted Farmer of the Year award.

The Angrove winery was also in the running for two other awards - Export Market Leader, and Certified Organic Alcohol Product of the Year for its Organic Shiraz Cabernet.

Its 500 hectares of vineyards are managed organically, making it one of the largest and most successful certified organic winemakers in Australia.

Weeds are controlled by using native grasses, tillage and slashing rather than herbicides.

Fungal diseases are controlled using natural products, and pests are managed by encouraging natural predators.

Mr Pirovic collected the top prize for his farm's ongoing dedication to 600 customers including independent fruit shops, grocers, organic retailers and food manufacturers.

He attributed his business' ongoing success to its staff trained in several quality assurance practices and safety standards, including the Australian Certified Organic Standard.

Other award leaders

Other top awards recipients included Tasmanian biotech company, Marinova, which produces high purity seaweed extracts for the health market, winning the Export Market Leader title; Queensland company Arcadian which was awarded Certified Organic Food Product of the Year for its Cleaver's Organic Beef Lasagne; and Victoria's Simon Schulz, from Timboon's Schulz Organic Dairy, the Young Organic Leader winner.

We have seen organics grow from a fringe cottage industry to one of the fastest growing mainstream categories and a significant export earner - Martin Meek, Australian Organic Limited

Hosted by peak industry group Australian Organic Limited, the awards celebrate outstanding and innovative contributions from the organic industry, showcasing innovative products, businesses and individuals.

Soaring demand

Australian Organic's 2019 market report recently identified skyrocketing local demand for certified organic products, with $1.93 billion generated in domestic sales for 2018.

That domestic figure was up $256 million from $1.6b the year before.

Overseas demand for Australian organic exports total export tonnage for 2018 up 13pc on 2017 orders.

In the past year, 30,155 tonnes of organic produce and products sold to 61 different countries.

"With so many innovative new products, successful business stories and extraordinary individuals, this year's awards finalists are a true credit to our industry which has quickly become one of the most dynamic markets in Australia," said Australian Organic chief executive officer, Niki Ford.

Among the 200-plus awards dinner attendees were National Farmers' Federation president, Fiona Simson.

Australian Organic chairman, Martin Meek, said seeing the organic industry expand exponentially was a testament to its many quality producers.



"Australian Organic is 32 years old this year and, along with many of our members, we have seen organics grow from a fringe cottage industry to one of the fastest growing mainstream categories and a significant export earner," he said.

More than two thirds of Australian households now bought some sort of organic product or produce yearly - an annual rise of 5pc.

Vegetables, beef, non-alcoholic beverages, fruit, ready to eat foods, nuts and cosmetics/health products were products in most demand.

Watch for fakes

However, rapid growth, while exciting, had its challenges, including copycat fake organic products.

Mr Meek said fake lines were the number one competitor to genuine certified organic products in the domestic market.

"These awards help raise awareness, emphasise the importance of certification, and highlights our certified Bud logo which is the most recognised organic brand in the country.

The role of Australian Organic was also to help members navigate these challenges.

"We have a four-pronged tactic outlined in our strategic plan and we're committed to securing domestic legislation for certified organics in Australia in 2020," Mr Meek said.

Ms Ford said Australian Organic worked closely with Australian government departments to ensure organic certification remained robust and consumers were getting what they paid for.

More promotion was a priority to lift awareness of certification marks like the Bud logo, which still only has instant recognition by about half of organic consumers.

The winners' list

Certified Organic Food Product of the Year: Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co. - Cleaver's Organic Beef Lasagne; Toowoomba, Queensland.

Certified Organic Non-Food Product of the Year: Aus Organic Feeds - Retail Range of Certified Organic Chicken Feeds; Greenmount, Qld.

Certified Organic Alcohol Product of the Year: Gemtree Wines, The 2019 Luna Temprana Tempranillo by Gemtree Wines; McLaren Flat, SA.

Certified Organic Non-Alcohol Product of the Year: Teelixir Pty Ltd - Mushroom Cacao Latte Starring Reishi and Rose; Woori Yallock, Vic.

Certified Organic Cosmetic Product of the Year: Ahria International Pty Ltd - Ahria Organics Herbal Essences Cream; St Ives, NSW.

Best New Organic Certified Product: TOM Organic Pty Ltd - TOM Organic Applicator Tampons; St Kilda, Vic.

Industry categories

Best Organic Industry Innovator: Australian Organic Food Co; Braeside, Vic.

Best Organic Influencer/Educator: Aimee Marks - TOM Organic; St Kilda, Vic.

Young Organic Leader: Simon Schulz - Schulz Organic Dairy; Timboon, Vic.

Export Market Leader: Marinova Pty Ltd; Cambridge, Tasmania.

Retailer of the Year: Organic Angels; Torquay, Vic.

Farmer of the Year: Petar Pirovic - Pirovic Family Farms; Llandilo, NSW.

Business of the Year: Angove Family Winemakers; Renmark, SA.

Chairman's Award: Vanya Cullen; Wilyabrup, Western Australia.

Hall of Fame: Mal Flannery; Gold Coast, Qld.