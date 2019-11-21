Ag Day celebrations unite communities

Across Australia, communities are coming together to celebrate National Ag Day.

Federal Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie has joined the chorus of leaders pledging their support for agriculture and the businesses that service the sector.

Senator McKenzie said while large parts of the country are doing it tough in the face of bushfires and an intensifying drought, agriculture continues to be a bulwark of the economy and a major contributor to the character of our nation, to the benefit of all Australians.

"AgDay is also about getting much-deserved recognition for our agriculture sector and related industries, such as transport and rural supplies businesses, stock and station agents and accountants," she said.

"Agriculture is also the lifeblood of many rural and regional communities, with agriculture and affiliated industries providing jobs to about 329,000 Australians, while vaulting us into a position as one of the top 10 agricultural exporting countries in the world.



"We ship about two-thirds of our agricultural production to the world every year, with efficiency second to none. We want to keep harnessing the many opportunities before us for growth in food and fibre exports to our region and the world, as well as here at home.

"While we don't underestimate challenges, booming populations and dynamic markets to our north and elsewhere underline that our best days for farmers and agricultural producers are ahead."

Social media has lit up with messages of support for the farming community as groups across the country host events to mark Ag Day.

Read More: AgDay: Readers celebrate life on the land | Photos

Minister McKenzie said Ag Day was also an important time to reflect on the progress made towards the National Farmers' Federation's vision to build an agriculture industry worth $100 billion over the next decade.

"We are doing that while dealing with the challenges of drought and offering more help to farmers and agriculture dependent communities, while also strengthening our country's readiness to meet biosecurity threats with increased border protections," she said.

"In three short years AgDay has become a fixture in calendars across the country. It's a day where we can be proud of the contribution our farmers and their communities make to providing safe, nutritious and delicious food to Australians and to millions of others across the globe