Meredith Dairy sends Aussie goats' cheese around the world

Meredith Dairy owner Sandy Cameron still gets a buzz out of his western Victorian goat's cheese operation, 27 years after establishing the business.

"Last night, we were reading emails coming in from the US from people just raving about the product," Mr Cameron said.



"It's the complete thing. I'm a vet by training, I love people, I love animals, I love farming, so it just ticks every box."



At any one time, approximately 7000 goats and 1200 sheep are milked by Meredith Dairy, which is comprised of three goat and one milking sheep enterprises encircling the processing plant, as well as goats on three other farms in the district.



Mr Cameron said breaking the large operation into smaller farms brought "better animal health and welfare outcome and better production".



"The genetics and nutritional program are all managed by this farm," he said.



"We have a management team of a vet, a nutritionist an animal scientist who help me."

The business ships goat's cheese to North America at a rate of one container every two weeks but winning a short contract with Costco in the United States has the potential to grow Meredith Dairy exponentially.

"Costco sources products that work in other parts of the world for a job lot and if they sell well, they'll put the on full time," Mr Cameron said.



"We just want to pick up one or two regions because, to supply Costco year-round, we'd have to double or treble the business overnight."



Those regions were likely to be San Francisco, where Meredith Dairy has an employee, and Los Angeles.

"We're growing with the market," Mr Cameron said.



"We're not obsessed with growing the business but it's a high quality product meeting plenty of demand in Australia and overseas, so we're just letting it grow and we're concentrating on developing a management system so that it can continue to function when I'm no longer around."



Meredith Dairy national export and sales manager Rugby Wilson said free trade agreements were assisting the business' expansion.



"Last year, exports were 17 per cent of our turnover and it's largely thanks to Australia's free trade agreement with the United States that our competitive position continues to improve," Mr Wilson said.

"When we started exporting in 2005, we paid a 9pc entry tariff but that tariff has fallen by 0.5pc every year and now it's on the verge of disappearing."

Australia's participation in the 2018 Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) also provides quotas for cheese exporters to enter the Canadian market.

This frees Australian dairy companies from having to compete against European cheese makers for Canadian quotas.

"The separate CPTPP quota means it's far easier - and far cheaper - for us to get into Canada than before," Mr Wilson said.

Austrade is holding seminars in Tasmania to help business people understand the Free Trade Agreements program.

