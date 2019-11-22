Celebrating women in agriculture

Coonamble celebrated National Ag Day in style, with about 60 people attending the Grit and Grace dinner, surrounded by a photography exhibition showcasing local agriculture and farming.



Outback Arts executive director Jamie-Lea Trindall said the Art4Ag photography exhibition, now in its third year, had gone from strength to strength.



"It is a really beautiful way to celebrate the arts in our region, and the people who live their day to day lives on the land," she said.

Ms Trindall said a partnership with the Coonamble CWA Evening Branch had seen the inaugural Grit and Grace photography prize awarded this year, with Mardi Remond from Walgett taking home the $1000 prize for her photograph 'Jan'.

Coonamble CWA Evening Branch president Lois Kain said the Grit and Grace photography award and exhibition dinner aimed to bring into focus country women's role in farming and agriculture.



Guest speaker for the evening was photographer Edwina Robertson, who after spending her very early years in Coonamble went on to travel Australia in an attempt to bridge the country city divide by raising awareness through social media.

