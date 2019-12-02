AGM hears of unity in grape sector

NINE months on since a grape industry merger and things are going swimmingly, according to a recent meeting.

Australian Grape and Wine Incorporated (Australian Grape & Wine) held its inaugural annual general meeting in Adelaide last month.



The group was formed from a merger of Wine Grape Growers Australia and Winemakers' Federation of Australia on February 1 this year.



Australian Grape & Wine presented its results for its first year of operation with chief executive, Tony Battaglene, upbeat in his assessment of the first year performance.



"Australian Grape & Wine has hit the ground running" he said.



"In what has been a challenging year, with threats from the anti-alcohol lobby, increased regulation with mandatory pregnancy labelling, threats to the extension of container deposit schemes, drought, water shortages and an ACCC market study into the sector, we have had plenty on our plate".

"The unity that we have been able to show to Government with a single voice has been very valuable in our advocacy efforts."

Australian Grape & Wine Chairman, Sandy Clark, said there were many challenges ahead.



"For our industry to grow and prosper we need to continue to work cooperatively within the sector and collaboratively with Government," Ms Clark said.

"We will shortly be releasing a vision for the future and we are well placed to control our destiny.



"Our strong involvement from the industry in Australian Grape & Wine, and a solid revenue and membership base give us a springboard to help the sector grow and prosper.



"I congratulate the new Board and Committee members and look forward to another productive year in 2019-20."

Australian Grape and Wine Board Directors for 2019/20

Small Winemakers' Membership Committee Representatives

James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (Chair)

Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, Ballandean Estate Wines

Edward Swift, Printhie Wines

Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Estate

Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines (Permanent Alternate)

Medium Winemakers' Membership Committee Representatives

Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)

Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers

Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Pty Ltd

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam's Wines Group Ltd

Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Wine Company (Permanent Alternate)

Large Winemakers' Membership Committee Representatives

Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd (Chair)

Robert Cairns, Treasury Wine Estates

Dave Gorge, Accolade Wines

Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands

Vignerons Committee Representatives

Andrew Weeks, Independent consultant (Chair)

Heather Webster, Independent grower and Chair of Wine Grape Council SA

Mardi Longbottom, Independent grower and Senior Viticulturist Australian Wine Research Institute

Colin Bell, AHA Viticulture

Ben Rose, Performance Viticulture (Permanent Alternate)

The story AGM hears of unity in grape sector first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.