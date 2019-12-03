Go Fund Me page for burnt banana growers launched

BANANA growers affected by bushfires in NSW and Queensland could get support through a Go Fund Me appeal.

The Australian Banana Growers' Council has thrown its support behind the campaign which aims to assist banana growers affected by the East Coast bushfires over the past month.

While fires continue to cause devastation both in NSW and Queensland, growers have so far suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

According to the ABGC, on the NSW Mid North Coast, two growers have lost their entire crop, packing sheds and income for 12 months.



RELATED READING

Others - in NSW and Queensland - have lost plantings, infrastructure and machinery.

According to the funding page, the campaign has a goal of $50,000.

ABGC chair, Stephen Lowe, said the council was happy to support the Banana Growers' Bushfire AppealGo Fund Me campaign as there was plenty of interest expressed in helping the growers.



GONE: Some banana growers in both NSW and Qld have lost an entire crop and income to the recent fires.

"Out of a terrible situation, we have received some very kind offers of assistance. It is a real reminder of the wonderful community spirit that exists here in Australia when tragedy strikes," he said.

"Far North Queensland growers, like myself, have received strong public support in the past after cyclones like Yasi.



"I look forward to both our fellow growers and the wider community getting behind this Go Fund Me campaign for our southern counterparts.

"While there are only a relatively small number of banana farms affected, these businesses are also smaller - often with just one or a handful of people working on the farm.



BURNT: Some of the burnt-out remains from a banana property.

"This means the road to clean-up and recovery is a long one."



Mr Lowe said industry representatives would work with growers to access any Government assistance available but differing personal circumstances meant this might not always be an option.

"There are a lot of communities hurting at this time. This Go Fund Me campaign is just one way people can make a small contribution, should they have the means to do so," he said.

The Banana Growers' Bushfire Appeal Go Fund Me page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/banana-growers039-bushfire-appeal

The story Go Fund Me page for burnt banana growers launched first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.