New directors for PMA A-NZ

CRAIG Taylor, Andrew Common and Ilango Surendran have joined the Produce Marketing Association Australia and New Zealand board.

The appointments were made official at the PMA A-NZ annual general meeting in Melbourne last week.



Mr Taylor is the newly appointed general manager of Fresh Produce at Coles, while Andrew Common is the chief executive officer of Freshmax NZ.



Mr Surendran joins the organisation from Harvest Mark Trimble where he is the Australia and New Zealand regional manager.



The appointment of the new directors comes after the resignation of Daniel Williams, Perry Sansom and Felicity Turner who retired throughout the year.

PMA A-NZ CEO, Darren Keating, said the it was exciting to welcome the new director appointments.



"It's going to give PMA A-NZ an absolute advantage having Craig, Andrew and Ilango join, given they all have such extensive careers across the supply chain for fresh produce," he said.



"We already have a very talented and well-respected board of directors, who are all industry leaders in their own right, so these appointments will bolster our direction and strategy going into 2020 and beyond.



"We're thankful they have joined and are looking forward to their contributions."

The PMA A-NZ AGM saw 50 fresh produce professionals from Australia and New Zealand come together for strategic development, to set the direction for PMA A-NZ in 2020 and networking opportunities.

