Loss of The Land, agent legend, Rod Fussell

One of The Land's favourite sons, Rod Fussell, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening leaving people in his home town of Urunga in shock.

He had been battling a bout of diverticulitis, a disease of the digestive tract, along with increased problems with asthma caused by bushfires smoke on the Mid-North Coast.

But his best mate and former business partner, David McGilvray, said Mr Fussell, 70, had died from a pulmonary aneurysm in the heart.

"It's pretty tragic. The whole town is in shock," Mr McGilvray said.

The pair had bought Kilborne's First National real estate agency in 2000 in the small seaside town of Urunga south of Coffs Harbour after Mr Fussell had left his job as The Land's livestock sales manager.

They sold the business in 2008 but Mr Fussell continued working in real estate until he was 65.

He had joined The Land on March 5, 1992, as assistant stud stock manager.

NEXT GENERATION: Rod Fussell with his grandson, Jock.

Mr Fussell joined The Land from the livestock agency, Garde Wilson, at Armidale where he had been a partner and director.

During his time at The Land Mr Fussell wrote a popular weekly column, From the Catwalk, which was filled with chatty snippets from around the saleyards and livestock marketplace.

Previously he had worked at the now defunct big pastoral house, AML&F, where he began building an army of friends in the stud stud sector across the eastern states.

Mr Fussell was a very sociable person, a great yarn spinner with a passion for people, livestock and golf.

He is survived by his former wife, Jill, their son, Charles, and his partner, Di Kemp.

His funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

