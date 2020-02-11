Withywine asking $2.9 million

THE central western Queensland grazing property Withywine has been listed for $2.9 million.

Located 115km south west of Longreach on Bogewong Road, the asking price of the 13,324 hectare (32,924 acre) property is equal to about $218/ha ($88/acre).

The property is described as a mixture of open gidyea/boree Mitchell grass downs, pebbly gidyea with buffel, Mitchell and herbages and a small portion of open clay pan. The balance is mulga with native grasses, herbage and buffel grass.



The cattle yards are constructed from a combination of fixed and portable panels.

About 1500ha of gidyea country has been pulled and is locked in under a PMAV.

Withywine is part of a cluster fence group, which was completed in 2018. There is also 2000ha within the property which is wild dog fenced.

The shaded cattle yards are constructed from a combination of fixed and portable panels and include branding, crush and new pound and working area.

Withywine has 11 dams, all are full or close to capacity following recent rain.

Improvements include a four bedroom homestead with an established lawn and gardens, quarters, school room, horse yards with covered stables, and numerous sheds. Basic plant is included

Marketing agent Wally Cooper said Withywine was a diverse property that offered very good drought security.

"There is Mitchell grass downs, buffell country and well grassed mulga country," Mr Cooper said. "Withywine ran 900 mixed cattle plus 2500 Dorpers through the last dry period."

Contact Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock, or Dean Allen, 0427 962 439, Allen Livestock Services.



