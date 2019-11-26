One Tree offers Glendaloch and Encliffe

ONE Tree Agriculture is selling two dryland cropping enterprises near Canaga on the Western Downs.

The 831 hectare (2053 acre) Glendaloch and 425ha (1050 acre) Encliffe properties both feature highly productive broadacre cropping platforms with large, regular shaped fields, fertile soils and optimal climate conditions including a long-term 627mm average annual rainfall.

Encliffe is 90 per cent arable and produces a range of winter and summer crops, including wheat, barley, chickpea and sorghum. The property has a strong fertiliser history, with 80kg/ha of starter MAP Zn applied for the coming summer cropping rotation.

Western Downs property Encliffe covers 425 hectares.

Glendaloch is 98pc arable and has had a strong focus on improving the soil's health and fertility with 60-100kg/ha of urea and 35kg/ha of MAP Zn applied.

Glendaloch's improvements include a homestead, workers cottage, machinery shed, workshop and 752 tonnes of silo storage with a Vertec grain dryer.

Both properties feature dark-grey, self-mulching, alluvial soils.

CBRE Agribusiness' Simon Cudmore and Josh Ledingham have been appointed to market both properties through an expression of interest process closing on December 17.

Mr Cudmore said the properties were turnkey opportunities.

"Both provide a fantastic opportunity for existing farming businesses seeking to expand their operations or those that might be looking to enter the industry," Mr Cudmore said.

Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, CBRE.

